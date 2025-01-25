5 Samsung Routines To Help Streamline Your Day

If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, you know it comes packed with helpful features that can make your day-to-day life easier. You may have already explored the most useful Bixby tricks for your Samsung device or used Samsung Dex to turn your phone or tablet into a desktop-like environment by connecting it to a monitor. However, if you haven't yet tried out Samsung Routines, you're missing out on a simple way to automate your everyday tasks.

Samsung Routines debuted with the One UI 5.1 version, Samsung's Android skin, as a successor to Bixby Routines. It works independently of Bixby, is customizable, and is fully integrated into the One UI settings. Samsung Routines work hand in hand with Modes, which are pre-configured automation profiles designed for specific activities like work, sleep, driving, or exercise. The key difference between Routines and Modes is that Modes are preset for specific scenarios, while Routines automate tasks based on triggers.

You can think of Routines as if-then commands that let you customize how your phone responds to specific actions. When certain conditions are met, like getting to work, connecting to Wi-Fi, or plugging in your charger, it triggers a Samsung Routine. With Routines set on your Samsung device, you'll no longer have to go through your settings to do things like lower its brightness at night or switch to silent mode when you get to work — your phone will do it automatically.

