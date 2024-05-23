What Is Deep Sleep Mode On Android Devices (And Why You Might Want To Use It)

With a catalog so expansive, it's not uncommon to have dozens of apps and games installed on your phone. What makes smartphones truly smart is how efficiently they are able to handle tens and hundreds of services that constantly run in the background to fetch messages and perform miscellaneous functions required for the upkeep of the apps. Although Android has matured over the years, making noticeable improvements in task management — which has yielded usable battery performance despite an increase in power hungry components like faster chips and brighter displays — the deep sleep mode for apps can be a great boost for the system's capabilities.

It might sound counterintuitive at first to kill certain apps and services — and this does in fact cause a few annoyances from time to time including delayed notifications. However, with a bucketload of popular Android apps that can drain your battery, it is crucial for your phone to be able to dynamically handle background apps to aid both performance and battery life.

If you own a Samsung phone or tablet running a relatively new version of One UI, you get granular control over which apps stay awake in the background and which don't. Read on to find out how you can better utilize the deep sleep mode for apps on your Samsung device.