Why The Toyota 4Runner Has Such Low MPG

The Toyota 4Runner is a legendary SUV known for its rugged off-road capability. Despite being one of the most influential vehicles and having a reputation for reliability that spans many years, the 4Runner's miles per gallon (MPG) ratings often leave drivers disappointed, especially in this era when fuel economy is more important than ever.

As fuel costs slowly rise and environmental concerns push automakers like Nissan to advocate for carbon neutrality, the 4Runner stands apart, resisting the shift. At the heart of its inefficiency is a dated 270-HP 4.0-liter V-6 powertrain, which delivers just 16 MPG in the city and 19 MPG on the highway — figures that lag behind modern expectations.

The 4Runner's low fuel economy stems from its thirsty engine, hefty weight, design, and focus on off-road performance. While these features make it stand out for adventures, they also place it at odds with the growing demand for efficiency.