The Reason Why Toyota Won't Build A New Manual Transmission 2025 4Runner

Hardly had the dust settled on the 2025 4Runner reveal, and certain quarters of the internet were already declaring Toyota's new SUV a disaster. Not for the absence of a V6 (much less a V8, which Toyota abandoned with the previous-generation 4Runner), but for its transmission. Though the old 4Runner hadn't been offered with a manual option since 2000, that didn't stop some fans from hoping the sixth-generation would bring it back.

Instead, Toyota is only offering a single transmission, and it'll change its old gears. While the eight-speed automatic has been widely praised — by myself included, in my review of the latest 2024 Tacoma — the omission of a manual option left stick-shift fans fuming.

Toyota

You can, in a way, understand the frustration. The 4Runner is based on the same platform as the Tacoma, and Toyota does offer a six-speed manual on the pickup. With a similar off-road focus, then, why not provide the same for the new 4Runner, even if buyers of it would be in the minority?