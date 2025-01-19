Why Isn't There A Mach 2 Bomber Jet In The U.S. Air Force?

The U.S. Air Force once had bombers that could reach Mach 2 or more, including the world's first in this class, the B-58, which pushed the limits of supersonic aviation. One of the most impressive supersonic bombers of all time, it was in service from 1960 through 1970. The B-58 was followed by the swing-wing FB-111A, which could hit Mach 2.15, from 1968 through 1991.

The FB-111A was replaced by the slower B-1B, which is still in service. It has been joined by the B-2, which first came online in 1993, and Northrop Grumman's B-21 Raider, currently under development. Both of these are subsonic.

The U.S. Air Force is unlikely to field another crewed Mach 2 bomber. Recent experience shows that without stealth, strategic bombers are not likely to be flying over near-peer adversaries. Russia's use of strategic bombers over Syria versus their absence over Ukraine since the broad-scale invasion of February 2022 points to this reality.

Even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Air Force had no plans for a new supersonic bomber. The B-21 has a specification for 0.8 Mach, or about the same as the B-52. The debate over unpiloted 6th Generation fighters is underway, but the B-21, crewed or not, indicates a slow future for bombers.

