5 Things You Should Consider Before Giving A Car As A Gift

When you're giving someone a car, one important decision to make is whose name should go on the title. It might seem simple, but this choice has serious legal and financial implications. The car title is the document that proves who owns the vehicle, so getting this right is pretty important. You generally have two options: either buy the car in your name and then transfer the title to the recipient, or purchase the car directly in their name. Each option has its pros and cons, so it's important to think it through carefully.

If you put the car title in your name first, you'll need to transfer ownership later. This means extra paperwork and possibly additional fees. However, it gives you more control over the process and ensures everything is set up the way you want. On the other hand, buying the car directly in the recipient's name simplifies things but requires their involvement from the start. You'll need to coordinate with them on the paperwork and make sure they have the necessary documents. That approach, however, takes away the element of surprise.

Whichever way you choose to approach this, keep in mind that title transfer laws can vary depending on your state. Some states may have specific requirements or restrictions when it comes to gifting a car. It's a good idea to check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to know exactly what you need to do. Remember, the person whose name is on the title is legally responsible for the car. This includes things like accidents, parking tickets, and other legal issues. Make sure both you and the recipient fully understand these responsibilities before completing the transfer.

