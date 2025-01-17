10 Cars With Over 400HP You Can Buy In 2025
There are a lot of criteria that a car needs to fulfill to suit a prospective buyer's needs, but something many look for in their next purchase is the horsepower figure.
In order for a car to qualify as a performance car, it has to have a good horsepower figure. 50 years ago, this could have been in the neighborhood of about 100 hp, but nowadays things are very different. Cars have gotten obscenely massive and considerably heavier than they once were, and as a result, power figures starting with a two or a three don't really matter in the performance car world.
400 hp or more is where the fun stuff really begins for modern day performance cars. Even though performance cars don't exactly comprise a huge chunk of the current car market, there are still a handful of cars you can buy new in 2025 with 400 hp or more. We chose this group not just because of that performance figure, but also because buying one of them won't exactly cost an arm and a leg.
Nissan Z
While Nissan has completely abandoned the performance segment in other markets, thankfully the RWD Nissan sports car is still very much alive in North America. The current generation Z arrived a couple of years ago to replace the 370Z, which by then had become pretty much ancient.
Now sure, the latest Z is based on the previous 370Z, but it has new and more modern components that make it a serious competitor in the world of performance cars, especially of the RWD two-door variety. Out went the old rev-happy 3.7-liter VQ block V6, and in its place comes a 3.0-liter twin-turbo unit putting out 400 hp.
This is a similar unit to what you might find in the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400, and it propels the Z to 60 mph in the mid-four second range, on to a limited top speed of 155 mph. In our review we found it very good to drive, and reviewer Chris Davies enjoyed to the retro styling that adorns the exterior, too. Shame no one seems to be buying it, though.
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
For a few years now, we've been hearing consistent talk of an electrified Porsche 911. While the Germans have committed to keeping the 911 gasoline powered for as long as possible, we've always know that a hybrid 911 would be upon us some day. With the facelift of the current 992 generation, it's finally here.
The model that Porsche chose to electrify is the Carrera GTS. Instead of the turbocharged flat six that was there before, there's now a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated flat six hooked up to a tiny electric motor. This motor also acts as a starter generator and it assists the engine to give it more power. It's a similar setup to the latest Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
The new 911 Carrera GTS puts out 532 hp, easily surpassing our 400 hp requirement. Actually, it surpasses the 997 911 Turbo and even the current GT3. The asking price is a little bit higher, but then again, it is a Porsche 911, so it's worth paying for.
Ford Mustang GT
While Chevy just cancelled the Camaro, and Dodge gave us a so-called electric muscle car that, embarrassingly, can't do burnouts (at least not yet), Ford is keeping the Mustang GT alive and a mainstay of the lineup. Similar to Porsche, Ford also seemingly plans to do that for as long as possible.
The latest Mustang GT is a refinement on the formula that makes the Mustang such a great car in the first place. A 5.0-liter, 480 hp naturally aspirated V8 in the front, RWD, and a standard six-speed manual transmission. Like the original, it also offers a lot of thrills for not a lot of money.
Two generations prior, when the Mustang still used an ancient live rear axle, handling wasn't really its forte. Nowadays, the Mustang GT is a very performant car in the corners, meaning it can hang with sports cars despite still technically being a muscle car. Sure, the Dark Horse is nice, but in most cases, you don't really need it.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
One of the cars that marked the Milan-based automaker's triumphant return to the U.S. market, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio showed the world that the best performance sedan doesn't have to come from the Germans. The Giulia Quadrifoglio had it all, a Ferrari-derived turbo V6 making 505 hp, RWD, and a quick shifting automatic transmission. European enthusiasts were also treated to a six-speed manual, but sadly, North America wasn't.
Aside from the performance, one of the best qualities of that V6 was the sound. It doesn't just sound good for a modern turbocharged V6, it sounds good for a V6 period. Despite being almost a decade old, Alfa is still offering the Giulia Quadrifoglio in North America, and it recently even received a pretty solid facelift.
Did we mention that it's also absolutely gorgeous? The car doesn't suffer from the ergonomic nightmares that gave old Alfas their charm, but it's identical to older Alfas in two key areas. One of those, of course, being reliability, but the other being that depreciation has absolutely wreaked havoc on the Quadrifoglio. Still, even if you buy one new, you're gonna have a great time.
Chevrolet Corvette C8
After years of the father of the Corvette, Zora Arkus-Duntov, dreaming up ideas of a mid-engined Corvette, America's sports car finally shifted its powertrain behind the passenger compartment for the eighth generation, which the world first saw back in 2019.
The latest Corvette Stingray is far removed from its roots of being a fiberglass sports car with a big engine and not much else. Chevy saw to make the latest Corvette a genuine competitor to the best Europe has to offer, in case that wasn't clear by the whole mid-engineness of the thing.
That engine is a 6.2-liter V8 dubbed the LT2 that puts out a healthy 495 hp to the rear wheels. Thanks to the dual-clutch transmission, we now have a base model Corvette that can reach 60 mph in less than 3 seconds — pretty competitive, right? While the work that Chevy is doing with the high performance versions of the Corvette, with their flat-plane crank V8s and insane power outputs, the C8 is all that most people will need, and our own Cameron Aubernon found it fantastic when he reviewed it. While by no means cheap, it's still a more affordable way to get into mid-engined sports car ownership.
Volvo XC90 T8
One of the top performing family SUVs of the past 20 years, the current generation Volvo XC90 has been with us for a decade, and it just recently received its second overall and first major facelift. Volvo was one of the first automakers to move with the times, which is why there's no five-cylinder, or six-cylinder, or a V8, unfortunately. The current XC90 is exclusively offered with four-cylinder power.
That isn't necessarily a bad thing, as if you opt for the T8 Twin-Engine version, you have a family SUV that could embarrass quite a few sports cars. At the heart of the T8 sits a 2.0-liter I4 that has both a turbocharger and a supercharger. You know, because only one of the two would simply be too pedestrian.
To keep the fire burning, the T8 is also a plug-in hybrid with a sizable electric motor and battery pack. This means a great electric range and low fuel consumption, yes, but it also means an almost incomprehensible 455 hp. For reference, the top of the line XC90 V8 made only 315 hp. This means you have a three-row family SUV that can reach 60 mph in the mid five second range.
Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
We're struggling to forgive Cadillac for dropping the actual Blackwing engine so quickly, but to be honest, the cars that the badge found a new home on have been a pretty decent consolation prize. Everyone is all over the CT5-V Blackwing, but we shouldn't forget about the CT4-V Blackwing either.
As the name might imply, the CT4-V Blackwing is the smaller of the two, gunning straight for the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C43. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 putting out 472 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque, the former almost exactly matching the output of a base model RWD M3.
Like that car, the CT4-V Blackwing is available with a six-speed manual transmission. Cadillacs used to be massive land yachts and handle about as well as soap on wet tiles, but things couldn't be more different here. The CT4-V Blackwing is a seriously impressive and seriously thrilling sports sedan. There's also the small fact that the CT4's starting price is some $11,000 less than a base M3. Definitely not a performance sedan worth forgetting about.
Lotus Emira
For the longest time, Lotus claimed that the Emira, the somewhat overdue replacement for the Evora sports car, would be the last ever Lotus model powered by internal combustion. While the company recently backpedaled on this decision, we can't deny that what was supposed to be the last ICE Lotus is a very impressive car.
With styling inspired by the Evija hypercar, the Emira is a thoroughly modern and gorgeous sports car with all the right ingredients. Two powertrains are on offer, the smaller of which being an AMG-sourced turbo four-cylinder only offered with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.
However, the more interesting one is the 3.5-liter V6, once again coming from Toyota. It puts out 400 hp in the Emira, courtesy of the standard fit supercharger, and it's available with a six-speed manual transmission. This propels the Emira in around four seconds, and being a car from Lotus, it is also absolutely guaranteed to put a huge smile on your face in the corners, as we found in our review. It may be a fairly expensive car, but it offers some pretty excellent value.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
The previously mentioned CT4-V Blackwing is all well and fine, but we can't forget about the big daddy of Cadillac's performance car lineup. The CT5-V Blackwing competes directly with the best the Germans have to offer, and while it may not beat all of them in terms of raw horsepower, the CT5-V Blackwing claws back some brownie points when you see what is being used to generate that power.
No plug-in hybrids, and no small four-cylinder engines like a certain three-pointed star. The CT5-V Blackwing is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 developing 668 hp. It's also one of the last performance sedans on the market to offer the option of a proper six-speed manual transmission, though you can also have a 10-speed auto if that's more your thing.
This is a Cadillac that can accelerate to 60 mph in the mid 3-second range, which is really impressive given its available manual transmission and the fact that it's still RWD. Did we mention that it's some $20,000 less than the new BMW M5, while also being about 4 million tons lighter?
Volvo EX30
Like many other automakers, Volvo has started to pull back on its decision to only offer electric cars by some point in the 2030s. Nevertheless, electric Volvos are coming in fast, the most recent one being the tiny EX30 crossover.Positioned as the smallest model in the Swedish automaker's lineup, the EX30 is built in China, and will be sold in North America as a subcompact crossover.
We're not sure if this is the right kind of vehicle to make the fastest acceleration in the history of the brand, but that's exactly what Volvo did.The dual motor, AWD version of the EX30 has 428 hp, allowing it to accelerate to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds. Yes, a sub-4 second 0-60 time in an electric Volvo crossover the size of a sneaker. It's promised to have a pretty compelling base price and a decent range, so it might just cause a bit of a stir in the world of compact electric cars in the U.S.
It's just a shame that the interior is an absolute ergonomic nightmare.