10 Cars With Over 400HP You Can Buy In 2025

There are a lot of criteria that a car needs to fulfill to suit a prospective buyer's needs, but something many look for in their next purchase is the horsepower figure.

In order for a car to qualify as a performance car, it has to have a good horsepower figure. 50 years ago, this could have been in the neighborhood of about 100 hp, but nowadays things are very different. Cars have gotten obscenely massive and considerably heavier than they once were, and as a result, power figures starting with a two or a three don't really matter in the performance car world.

400 hp or more is where the fun stuff really begins for modern day performance cars. Even though performance cars don't exactly comprise a huge chunk of the current car market, there are still a handful of cars you can buy new in 2025 with 400 hp or more. We chose this group not just because of that performance figure, but also because buying one of them won't exactly cost an arm and a leg.