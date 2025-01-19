John Deere Bicycles: What Years Were They Made & How Much Is One Worth Today?

As the bicycling craze swept across the country in 1894, the company ordered 1,000 two-wheelers and raked in over $150,000 (equivalent to $5.5 millino today). Location had a lot to do with its success, as it sold the bikes through its farm equipment stores, becoming the primary supplier to people who lived in rural areas.

In 1896, Deere sold three models made exclusively for it — the Deere Roadster, the Deere Leader, and the Moline Special. That same year, Charles Velie — one of John Deere's grandsons and the company's bike guru — created a trademark featuring an antlered deer riding a bicycle, and Deere exhibited at several bicycle shows. Alas, the fad started fading in 1897, and by 1900, Deere was out of the bike biz.

Fast forward to the 1970s, when personal recreational vehicles (think ATVs, snowmobiles, etc.) started blowing up, and the company wanted to expand into that segment. Its now-iconic "Nothing Runs Like A Deere" slogan only came about after an advertising copywriter literally dug it out of a trashcan full of bad ideas and used it for Deere's line of snowmobiles (1971-1984). This coincided with yet another three-year bike renaissance.

Between 1973 and 1975, Deere offered 10 models for men, women, and children: three-speed, five-speed, and 10-speed, in sizes ranging from 20-inch boys' and girls' banana-seat models (with a suggested of $49.95) to 27-inch adult racers ($109.95).