John Deere's Iconic 'Nothing Runs Like A Deere' Slogan Almost Never Happened

The famous company slogans that you hear on the radio, see in television commercials, and catch a glimpse of on billboards are often the result of advertising copywriters. Copywriters for advertising agencies face a fair bit of stress, with long hours and tight deadlines, trying to come up with a winning pitch to earn a company's business.

Back in the early 1970s, there was a boardroom full of John Deere employees and Gardner Advertising copywriters working into the night to come up with a memorable tagline for the company's new snowmobile venture. After devising and writing down nearly 100 different ideas on paper, each and every one was rejected, and the document was thrown away.

Fortunately, a very determined copywriter, Bob Wright, frantically picked through the trash the following day with a resolve to uncover something that Deere executives would accept. Uncrumpling a piece of paper with a list of previously discarded phrases was the line "Nothing Runs Like A Deere," and Wright decided to approach the company again with the phrase. Despite rejecting the tagline previously, John Deere management saw the idea in a new light and realized they had something special on their hands.

While John Deere's snowmobile didn't last, the slogan would remain. Today, John Deere is valued at over 113 billion and has achieved the status of being one of the largest manufacturers of construction and agricultural machinery worldwide.