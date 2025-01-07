John Deere Green: A Look At The Company's Legendary Logos & Trademarked Colors

John Deere has become the stuff of legend since it was created, and it doesn't take a detective to figure out why. Beyond its iconic tractors, John Deere makes several useful products that aren't tractors, providing all kinds of machinery and equipment to farmers, landscapers, and homeowners simply looking to clean up their yard. But its product assortment isn't all that has made the company so successful. Its branding is very much on point.

Even if you're not overly familiar with farm and yard equipment, odds are you can spot a John Deere offering. That's because the bulk of the company's catalogue is uniformly designed, with the John Deere logo and its unmistakable green and yellow color scheme at the forefront. This is all a result of the man behind John Deere and its famous tractors, whose name and design sense inspired its now-legendary aesthetic identity.

But John Deere's logo and color scheme didn't become famous overnight. It took time and plenty of twists and turns for them to become the company's key design elements.