Here's When Honda's Electric Motorcycles Could Finally Hit The Market
As one of the top global motorcycle manufacturers, Honda has consistently shown its ability to design motorcycles that riders truly love to ride, whether on the trails or in the streets. Although most people don't know it, Honda's history of making motorcycles actually predates its production of everything else that it is known for, such as its top-selling cars, power tools, or even robots.
Since it launched its first motorcycle over 75 years ago, Honda has released some pretty successful models, such as the insanely fast Honda CBR1100XX Super Blackbird, the legendary Honda CB750, and the iconic Honda Cub, which remains the best-selling motorcycle in the world. However, it looks like Honda isn't done with its push for innovation when it comes to two-wheeled bikes. In recent times, Honda doubled down on its continued commitment to carbon neutrality by equipping its new models with electric wings. In November, the iconic Japanese brand announced two novel electric motorcycle concepts at the EICMA 2024 in Italy: the EV Fun Concept and the EV Urban Concept.
What to expect from the new Honda electric motorcycles
Initially announced in November 2023, the Honda EV Fun Concept will be the automaker's first electric sports model. According to Honda, it's going to have a fixed battery that is compatible with the existing Combined Charging System Type 2 (CCS2) connectors, which makes it easy to seamlessly integrate it into existing EV ecosystems. In addition, the automotive manufacturer shared that it will have about the same power as a mid-sized ICE motorcycle. Despite this, Honda remarks that its EV Fun Concept already has two things that will set it apart from its gas-powered counterparts: the lack of vibration and how quiet it is.
The EV Fun Concept is set to hit the streets sooner, with plans to be commercialized this year, but those looking to nab the EV Urban Concept will need to wait a while longer, as there are no timelines yet for its commercial release. That being said, Honda also revealed it plans to launch 28 more electric motorcycle models in the next five years, so there's a lot to be excited about. Although Honda hasn't confirmed official prices for its upcoming motorcycles, it's important to note that electric motorcycles do tend to cost more than their internal combustion-based counterparts.
Honda's bids for an electric future
With so many countries pushing to end fossil fuels, automakers like Honda have been setting the stage for an electric future in more ways than one. In the past, the Japanese automaker has already released some noteworthy electric vehicles, like the compact-sized Honda e and the plug-in hybrid Honda CR-V PHEV. But it looks like Honda is well on its way to developing truly unique, game-changing vehicles.
In 2024, there were a couple of interesting breakthroughs with the automaker's moves towards the electric space. For one, it launched the Honda Prologue, which marks the first all-electric SUV in its line-up. Although it wasn't necessarily as groundbreaking as our team hoped it would be, it acted as a good sign that Honda was cooking up interesting things. In the same year, Honda gave us a sneak peek of its futuristic 0 Series at the CES, which set itself apart not just in terms of appearance but also in its slew of software updates that integrate the latest technology. In the future, we'll likely see even more advanced automation solutions, as well as AI-assisted driving mechanisms.
Only time will tell whether or not Honda will sink or swim with its electric bets for both its car and motorcycle divisions. That said, with the upcoming launch of the new electric motorcycle line, we're bound to see stiff competition.