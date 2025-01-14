Here's When Honda's Electric Motorcycles Could Finally Hit The Market

With so many countries pushing to end fossil fuels, automakers like Honda have been setting the stage for an electric future in more ways than one. In the past, the Japanese automaker has already released some noteworthy electric vehicles, like the compact-sized Honda e and the plug-in hybrid Honda CR-V PHEV. But it looks like Honda is well on its way to developing truly unique, game-changing vehicles.

In 2024, there were a couple of interesting breakthroughs with the automaker's moves towards the electric space. For one, it launched the Honda Prologue, which marks the first all-electric SUV in its line-up. Although it wasn't necessarily as groundbreaking as our team hoped it would be, it acted as a good sign that Honda was cooking up interesting things. In the same year, Honda gave us a sneak peek of its futuristic 0 Series at the CES, which set itself apart not just in terms of appearance but also in its slew of software updates that integrate the latest technology. In the future, we'll likely see even more advanced automation solutions, as well as AI-assisted driving mechanisms.

Only time will tell whether or not Honda will sink or swim with its electric bets for both its car and motorcycle divisions. That said, with the upcoming launch of the new electric motorcycle line, we're bound to see stiff competition.

