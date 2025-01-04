5 Of The Best Mac Apps For Productivity

With powerful internals, a nano-texture display, and a battery that lasts an entire day, the MacBook Pro M4 Max represents the best of Apple. The other Macs in its lineup follow a similar design aesthetic — and yet, hardware is only half of what makes a computer great. Good software is what makes a difference, and macOS has been refined over the years to deliver a user-friendly experience.

Features that form the Apple ecosystem, like AirDrop, Handoff, and Continuity, make products like the iPhone and Mac a joy to use. What the built-in services cannot accomplish, third-party applications and tools can step in to expand the functionality of your computer.

You can find a wide assortment of Mac apps that elevate the Apple experience. Some are free, while others are paid or require a recurring subscription. Though you can do just about anything using just a web browser these days, it's better to leverage the abundance of utilitarian apps at your disposal. This read showcases some of the best Mac apps you can download that can aid with your day-to-day productivity. You can find out more about our methodology near the end.

