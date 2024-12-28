9 Cheap Cars That Look Expensive

More often than not, a car's market positioning is clearly reflected in its cost. When automakers want to sell a car at a lower price, some corners must be cut, and that, unfortunately, is reflected in the car's design.

Basic, cheaper cars include things like smaller wheels or even steelies, maybe halogen headlights, and less embellished trimmings and grilles. Luxury cars, on the other hand, are all about making a strong first impression and exuding presence.

Automakers go to great lengths to ensure their high-end models look every bit as expensive as their price tags suggest. From stunning paint schemes to massive wheels with diamond-cut designs and forged techniques, and from chrome accents to carbon fiber details, these touches scream luxury. However, a lot of these luxury cars have aged over the years, and what happens to older luxury cars? That's right, they depreciate like crazy.

As a result, the used market is now full of cars that look expensive, but, in fact, very much aren't — well, to buy, at least.

