9 Cheap Cars That Look Expensive
More often than not, a car's market positioning is clearly reflected in its cost. When automakers want to sell a car at a lower price, some corners must be cut, and that, unfortunately, is reflected in the car's design.
Basic, cheaper cars include things like smaller wheels or even steelies, maybe halogen headlights, and less embellished trimmings and grilles. Luxury cars, on the other hand, are all about making a strong first impression and exuding presence.
Automakers go to great lengths to ensure their high-end models look every bit as expensive as their price tags suggest. From stunning paint schemes to massive wheels with diamond-cut designs and forged techniques, and from chrome accents to carbon fiber details, these touches scream luxury. However, a lot of these luxury cars have aged over the years, and what happens to older luxury cars? That's right, they depreciate like crazy.
As a result, the used market is now full of cars that look expensive, but, in fact, very much aren't — well, to buy, at least.
Maserati Quattroporte
Most car enthusiasts are familiar with the last two generations of the Quattroporte, but Maserati has been making its iconic sedan — literally named "four-door" – since 1963.
The fifth-generation Quattroporte arrived in the early 2000s, and it was brought bang up to date with gorgeous new styling, new powertrains, and a new interior. Maserati dropped the V6 option for this generation, making the Ferrari-sourced V8 standard. Sadly, this reminds us that Maserati and Ferrari's powertrain partnership is ending soon.
Early fifth-gen Quattroportes featured the infamous DuoSelect robotized manual transmission, which was widely criticized. Thankfully, Maserati eventually swapped it out for a ZF automatic transmission, dramatically improving the driving experience. The Quattroporte still looks sharp today and handles amazingly well, and to say that its exhaust note is glorious would be a supreme understatement.
Most importantly, the Quattroporte still looks like an expensive car, with a badge to match. Yet, you can pick up a decent fifth-gen late-production Quattroporte for around $30,000. You might even find one for much less — but trust us, you don't want to go down that road.
Chrysler 300C
The Chrysler 300C is a rare example of a car that looked expensive but actually wasn't all that pricey even when it was new. By the mid-2000s, Chrysler was done with the LHS and the 300M, and it set about making a proper full-size luxury sedan. The result was the 300C, built on the same Mercedes-derived platform that underpinned the revived Dodge Charger.
Chrysler also revived the historic "300" nameplate for this new sedan. While the number had been used on all sorts of Chrysler models throughout the 20th century, the 300C is most commonly associated with this car.
In terms of styling, the 300C definitely looked premium. It wasn't all that premium when you paid closer attention to the details, but in the eyes of the beholder, this was a luxury sedan through and through. In fact, many thought it looked like a Bentley. Of course, the 300C couldn't hold a candle to its cousin, the E-Class, not to mention the BMW 5 Series and the Audi A6, but it had an undeniable street presence. Needless to say, being a 2000s Chrysler product, you can get a 300C dirt cheap on the used market, and that includes the much more exciting HEMI-powered 300C SRT-8.
Range Rover (L322)
After the P38A enjoyed its very brief stint in the luxury SUV market, BMW, which owned Land Rover at the time, decided that the next generation of the Range Rover would be completely new from the ground up. That is part of the reason why the P38A was so short-lived.
The L322 debuted in 2003, and it was unlike anything we had seen before from Land Rover. It truly was a jack of all trades, providing luxury, comfort, and genuine off-road ability all in one expensive and embellished package. Pretty soon, it also became one of the de-facto SUVs for the global jet set.
As with many Land Rovers, L322 models haven't really held their value all that well. High-end versions cost well into six figures in the early 2000s, but nowadays, you can pick one up for around $20,000. Although this Rangie is aging gracefully and still looks very expensive, it's probably not a good idea to buy a used one. Reliability issues aside, the L322 remains one of the best evolutions of the Range Rover.
Lexus LS460
Nobody thought it could be done, but back in the early '90s, Toyota did it with the original and incredibly reliable Lexus LS400. It showed the world that the luxury sedan segment did not have to be dominated by the Germans. To this day, Lexus remains one of the only true success stories in the expansive book of automakers that tried to beat the Germans at their own game.
By 2007, Lexus decided that it was time for a radical overhaul of its flagship sedan. From 1990 to 2005, the LS looked basically the same and had the same overall shape. However, this was not the case with the third generation — it was thoroughly modernized, and in many ways, it was better than the S-Class. It was certainly more appealing than the polarizing E65 7 Series.
The XF40 LS featured a larger 4.6-liter V8 engine, and Lexus even offered a hybrid version with a longer wheelbase to compete with the LWB versions of the S-Class and 7 Series. Today, you can pick up a well-maintained LS460 for somewhere in the neighborhood of $20,000. Unlike the Germans, the LS likely won't start breaking for seemingly no reason, so it'll be cheaper to own as well.
Mercedes-Benz CL-Class (C216)
Mercedes-Benz offered a coupe version of the S-Class for a very long time, but in the late '90s, it decided to give the model a new name and some unique styling. Enter the CL-Class (Coupe-Luxusklasse or Coupe Luxury Class) in 1996 — or at least, it became known as the CL-Class that year. For this discussion, though, we'll be focusing on the C216 generation.
The third generation of the CL-Class was based on the excellent W221 generation of the S-Class, and it was also the last one to use the CL designation before Mercedes decided to return to the S-Class Coupe. Without question, this is one of the most beautiful modern Mercedes designs.
The obscene length, the proportions, the roofline, the front-end styling — it's all there. The CL was also well sorted when it came to the powertrains, with V8 and V12 options, along with, of course, AMG 63 and 65 versions. Even though the design is totally timeless and still looks stunning and very luxurious, a used CL-Class shouldn't set you back more than $40,000. Just make sure it's been properly maintained, as dealing with the problems of a decade-old Mercedes with eight or 12 cylinders tends to be a nightmare.
Jaguar XJ (X351)
If you look at most of the details, every Jaguar XJ generation looked about the same from 1968 all the way until 2009, but it did change a lot in that time. Then, Jaguar did a complete 180-degree turn when it came time for the final X351 XJ, introduced in 2009.
Following closely with the design foundations laid by the XK and XF, the X351 XJ is an absolutely beautiful luxury sedan. Purely from an aesthetic standpoint, it easily trumped the S-Class, 7 Series, and A8 of its day, and it certainly ran several rings around the original Porsche Panamera. Jaguar did such a good job with this design, it doesn't just look modern today — it almost looks brand new. That's quite the testament to its styling.
Of course, the XJ had a lot of other features too, including the option of a supercharged V8, a long-wheelbase version with extra legroom in the back, and that wonderful interior with the wraparound wood trim and ultra-modern digital gauge cluster. Jaguar is currently too busy reinventing itself for better or worse, and an X351 XJ with proper maintenance and a packed options list can go for around $30,000 — or even less.
Cadillac Escalade (GMT900)
The 1990s turned out to be the brewing period for one of the most lucrative automotive segments today: the luxury SUV. The Range Rover and various Jeeps were already around for a long time by then, but other automakers began joining in on the fun. The Europeans brought models like the ML-Class and X5, and soon the American automakers joined in.
Shortly after the debut of the iconic Lincoln Navigator, General Motors threw its hat in the ring with one of the most significant American cars of all time: the Cadillac Escalade. It was a surprising success, even though the original was little more than a dressed-up Chevy Tahoe.
It was with the third-generation Escalade, built on the GMT900 platform, that the model truly hit its stride. GM started paying a lot more attention to the details, and it also tweaked the design to give the Escalade more road presence and a luxurious overall design — qualities that still hold up well today. In fact, some well-maintained Escalades from this era are worth much more than their original cost in today's market for collectors. A decade and a half later, you can put on your best rapper impression with a well-kept GMT900 Escalade for less than $30,000 — actually closer to $20,000. Just steer clear of the Hybrid (pictured).
Porsche Cayenne (E2)
It's hard to believe nowadays, and you likely already know the story if you know your cars, but there was a time when Porsche was in a financial pickle. While it built cars for Mercedes and Audi, the company needed a long-term solution to climb out of its rut.
Fittingly, the vehicle that helped rescue Porsche was an SUV. The original Cayenne, launched in the early 2000s, was one of the two Porsche models — along with the Boxster — that saved the Stuttgart automaker from an untimely demise. Without them, we wouldn't have the GT3s and Taycans we enjoy today.
The original Cayenne had some pretty controversial styling, but Porsche improved it a lot with the second generation. Like any Porsche, there were tons of models to choose from, including the punchy Turbo and the GTS, along with a diesel version. A manual transmission was also on offer. The second-gen Cayenne was also much better on the road, thanks to the removal of most of the off-roading hardware from the original. For $25,000, you can own a modern Porsche SUV with plenty of practicality and the right amount of excellent performance.
Porsche Panamera (First Generation)
The second-generation Cayenne is all well and fine, but let's say you don't really want or need an SUV. No problem — your saving grace from the Porsche Cayenne is ... another Porsche. Although Porsche had experimented with sedans before, the original Panamera was the first proper production Porsche with four doors and a trunk. With its front-engine layout and GT focus, it's often considered the spiritual successor to the 928.
Like the Cayenne and all other Porsches, the Panamera came in a variety of trims and configurations. Choosing one was almost like picking a flavor of Hot Pocket. All Panamera versions handled great, seated four passengers in total comfort, and their power ranged from "more than enough" to "ridiculous." Yes, this Panamera also came with a manual transmission, but those versions are incredibly rare.
These days, $40,000 can get you a first-generation Panamera. No, I don't mean a ratty Panamera with a six-figure odometer — $40,000 is more than enough for a well-maintained, low-mileage Panamera Turbo. For a modern Porsche that can seat four people and take all their luggage, that's not just good value — that's a steal.