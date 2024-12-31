5 Car-Brand Motorcycles You Might Not Have Heard Of

Honda, Ducati, Harley-Davidson... There are plenty of popular motorcycle brands that bikers have grown to know and trust. What often makes a motorcycle successful is its design, performance, price point, and reliability. Surprisingly, some groundbreaking bikes over the past few decades have not come from these popular brands but are instead created by car brands looking to try something new or pay homage to one of their vehicle's.

There have been a lot of motorcycle brands that have experimented with cars, too. Who can forget the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini? But some bikes from car brands are more recognized than others, so this list includes five motorcycles created by car brands that have been forgotten over time due to their rarity — some have never even been sold. These bikes have broken boundaries, tested design limits, and sometimes just straight up failed. But no matter the outcome, these bikes have become something special.