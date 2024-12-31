5 Car-Brand Motorcycles You Might Not Have Heard Of
Honda, Ducati, Harley-Davidson... There are plenty of popular motorcycle brands that bikers have grown to know and trust. What often makes a motorcycle successful is its design, performance, price point, and reliability. Surprisingly, some groundbreaking bikes over the past few decades have not come from these popular brands but are instead created by car brands looking to try something new or pay homage to one of their vehicle's.
There have been a lot of motorcycle brands that have experimented with cars, too. Who can forget the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini? But some bikes from car brands are more recognized than others, so this list includes five motorcycles created by car brands that have been forgotten over time due to their rarity — some have never even been sold. These bikes have broken boundaries, tested design limits, and sometimes just straight up failed. But no matter the outcome, these bikes have become something special.
1986 Lamborghini Design 90
When Lamborghini entered bankruptcy in the early 1980s, the luxury car brand decided to take some risks and made some surprising choices. New owners Jean-Claude and Patrick Mimran commissioned Boxer Bikes to build up to 50 bikes, with the hope that Lambo fans would be interested. The Design 90 had a fiberglass body with a plethora of air vents and curves that covered the entire inside, which included a Kawasaki Z1000RX engine. Its design was inspired by the 25th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach, which may have been better fitting for a sports car.
Unfortunately, the very expensive bike was not a hit. It cost over twice as much as superbikes at the time. Under 10 ended up being built, and there's said to only be five surviving. One showed up at an auction in 2018 for over $106,000, but it didn't sell — so it's still not a hit, apparently.
2019 Aston Martin AMB 001
Unlike the Design 90, the AMB 001 was a massive success during its short and limited run. Aston Martin teamed up with Brough Superior — a luxury motorcycle maker from England — to create 100 track-only vehicles inspired by Aston Martin's race cars, using a blend of titanium, billet aluminum, and leather to bring the highly stylized and aerodynamic bike to life. What really sold the AMB 001, however, was the turbocharged 997cc V-twin engine, which promised 180 horsepower.
The incredibly powerful and eye-catching AMB 001 had an equally shocking price tag. It was sold at $120,000, with the 100 models shipping in 2021. As Aston Martin and Brough Superior both promised back in 2019, this was just the beginning of the brands' partnership. The AMB 001 Pro was announced in 2023. This was another track-only motorcycle that boasted a Formula 1-style performance due to its light weight and increased power.
2003 Dodge Tomahawk
This shockingly aggressive and metallic motorcycle never hit production but has still remained a hit with Dodge fans who admire just how outrageous this bike is — which is the exact reason the Chrysler Group created the behemoth. The concept vehicle was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show in 2003, making waves due to its massive aluminum body and four wheels. The design itself was quite perplexing, but people were more curious about its performance.
The Dodge Tomahawk had an 8,300cc V10 motor that was used on the Dodge Viper, an infamously fast and dangerous supercar. It produced 500 hp and 525 lb-ft of torque but also seemed to function quite uniquely. It had two speeds, hub-center steering, independent rear swing arms, and a hydraulic rear suspension locking mechanism that held it upright when it wasn't in motion. Unfortunately, Chrysler employees were not allowed to share any details about its performance, so it has remained a mystery to this day.
2014 Lotus C-01
Known for its lightweight and handling-focused sports cars, Lotus actually attempted to make its own motorcycle. The C-01 was built in southern Germany by racing car instructor Kodewa after being designed by Bugatti's Daniel Simon. Its distinctive looks were one selling point — its carbon fiber shell had a lot of rounded details paired with a boxy airbox — but the real story was inside. The KTM RC8R 1,195cc V-twin engine produced 175 hp and a large exhaust silencer was placed underneath it. This placement forced Lotus to use twin Ohlin shocks and upside-down Sachs forks. Its custom-made wheels completed the striking look and performance.
Lotus only produced 100 of the C-01 bikes, and they all sold out despite being a pretty intimidating $80,000. Not many have been up for auction since, but there have been a few instances of a rare C-01 popping up for $145,000 to $357,500.
2024 Renault Heritage Spirit Scrambler R4
The Renault Heritage Spirit Scrambler R4 (say that five times fast) was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, a collab between Renault and Heritage. It showed up alongside the Renault 4 E-Tech electric car, but the motorcycle is definitely a lot more of a surprising twist for the French car brand. The motorcycle (along with a water bike and plane) were all designed to celebrate the Renault 4's change to electric. The Spirit Scrambler went into limited production, with 10 available so far.
The Renault Heritage Spirit Scrambler R4 has a steel frame and composite bodywork, with a look inspired by the Renault 4 from the 1960s, a time when they created a lot of iconic car designs. Despite the retro looks, the Spirit Scrambler has a lot of new technology and design elements meant to create comfort. Heritage says on the bike's product page, "The ergonomics of the Heritage Spirit Scrambler R4 have been carefully optimized to deliver an exceptional riding experience, combining comfort, handling and unrivalled feel. Every detail has been designed to ensure a smooth, intuitive ride, without compromising on enjoyment."