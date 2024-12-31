These Are The Chevrolet Corvette Years You Should Avoid (According To Reviews)

The C7 Corvette generation spanned the last half of the 2010s, with model years ranging from 2014 through 2019. CarComplaints received the highest number of owner-reported issues for 2015, 2016 2017, and 2019 C7 Corvettes. In fact, CarComplaints ranks the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette as the worst Corvette model year ever produced, citing wheel and hub problems as the model year's worst category.

Advertisement

The most common complaint stems from cracked rims that occur with an average of 12,374 miles of use. CarComplaints gives the 2017 Corvette's wheel problems a 10-out-of-10 on its Severity Rating scale. The wheel issue began in 2015, somehow skipped 2018, and returned for 2019 before it was seemingly resolved for 2020 and newer 'Vettes.

Car and Driver purchased a 2017 Corvette Grand Sport for long-term testing and suffered three bent wheels in the first 6,500 miles. While two wheels were repairable, the third was cracked, requiring replacement. An encounter with a pothole busted another wheel. Then two more bent wheels were diagnosed as the cause of highway-speed vibration at the car's 30,000-mile scheduled service, one repaired and the other replaced. At around 34,000 miles, all four of the 2017 Corvette's wheels required straightening. If you're keeping count, that's seven bent wheels repaired and three more that required replacement. Wheel troubles cost Car and Driver $4,098 during the 40,000-mile test of its 2017 Corvette Grand Sport, albeit the pothole incident wasn't necessarily the result of a faulty wheel.

Advertisement