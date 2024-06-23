What To Know Before Purchasing A Used Chevrolet Corvette

If you're looking to purchase a used Corvette, the C4 is the best value in Chevrolet's pony stable. If you're considering other generations, you should be aware of the most reported problems, average repair costs, which years to stay away from, and critical recalls. Each model brings a little something different to the table, but not every generation of Chevy Corvette is ranked equally. Issues reported with the automaker's sports car range from hard shifting and faulty fuel level sensors to cracked rims, costing owners hundreds and sometimes thousands to repair. The 2015-2017 models don't have a great record and include reliability concerns, a class-action lawsuit (which has since been resolved), upwards of 481 complaints and 10 recalls combined.

One of the issues that has surfaced with the C7 generation (2014 – 2019) pertains to the transmission and choppy shifting behavior. Another problem with a wide range of older Corvettes is in regards to the electrical system. Oddly, some of the sensor's meant to detect issues are faulty themselves, like the fuel level sensor. This results in inaccurate fuel reading's that create quite a nuisance for drivers. While any one of these issues can be cause to steer clear of a vehicle, if you choose to roll the dice, it could cost some additional time and money before things are rolling smoothly.