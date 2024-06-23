What To Know Before Purchasing A Used Chevrolet Corvette
If you're looking to purchase a used Corvette, the C4 is the best value in Chevrolet's pony stable. If you're considering other generations, you should be aware of the most reported problems, average repair costs, which years to stay away from, and critical recalls. Each model brings a little something different to the table, but not every generation of Chevy Corvette is ranked equally. Issues reported with the automaker's sports car range from hard shifting and faulty fuel level sensors to cracked rims, costing owners hundreds and sometimes thousands to repair. The 2015-2017 models don't have a great record and include reliability concerns, a class-action lawsuit (which has since been resolved), upwards of 481 complaints and 10 recalls combined.
One of the issues that has surfaced with the C7 generation (2014 – 2019) pertains to the transmission and choppy shifting behavior. Another problem with a wide range of older Corvettes is in regards to the electrical system. Oddly, some of the sensor's meant to detect issues are faulty themselves, like the fuel level sensor. This results in inaccurate fuel reading's that create quite a nuisance for drivers. While any one of these issues can be cause to steer clear of a vehicle, if you choose to roll the dice, it could cost some additional time and money before things are rolling smoothly.
Repair costs and downtime
One frustrated owner recounted "Only 10,000 [miles] on the Corvette, and the transmission has now been removed from the car 3 times." Replacing the torque converter solved one driver's issue, but another reported they had to replace both the torque converter and transmission. It might cost in excess of $1000 to swap out the torque converter, and up to over $7,000 at a dealer for a new transmission. While there are several variables such as car model, age, and part availability, changing out a transmission shouldn't take more than two days. However, a busy mechanic shop or dealer service department may have several vehicles in line ahead of you waiting for repairs.
One owner exclaimed "Fuel Gauge shuts down after fill up. Check gauge light comes on as well. At about ¾ of a tank, the gauge come[s] back on and goes off again at around half a tank." A new fuel level sending unit can range between $1,645 up to nearly $1,900. Since the broken fuel level sensor is located in the gas tank, the removal and replacement comes with added complexity. In addition, often the fuel pump is also replaced during this repair, which adds even more cost. Replacing a fuel pump shouldn't take more than three hours, but varies as access to the area can be difficult.
Years to avoid and most severe recalls
According to Consumer Reports, you should steer clear of both the 2015 and 2016 Corvettes on account of their low reliability rating. The 2017 model saw a rise in reported problems, mostly due to cracking rims. Unfortunately, the issues with wheels from 2017 returned with the 2019 model, with 116 NHTSA complaints. There was even a class action suit against General Motors for Z06 owners suffering engine temperature spikes, and lackluster power output for models between 2015-2018. The case has since been resolved, with GM offering repairs to those who qualify. Overall, the seventh-generation saw a higher number of malfunctions than the previous or current generation, but still has plenty of fans due to it being the last front-engine Corvette.
Recalls have also affected certain model years, particularly 2015s Corvette. The 2015 Chevrolet Corvette has five recalls, including one which may inhibit the airbags from engaging. The 2016 and 2017 iterations also exhibited an issue with software related to the airbag system, with the 2017 model also suffering a power steering failure recall. While serious, these issues are minor when compared to the deadliest car recalls in history.