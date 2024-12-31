6 Alternatives To Cordless Dyson Vacuums That Are Just As Good (According To Users)
Through the years, Dyson has made a name for itself as a leader in the global vacuum cleaner market. With its iconic, sleek designs, the British company has committed to its somewhat premium and aspirational branding. That said, it's not all marketing, as it also has a strong history of innovation, like producing the first bagless vacuum cleaner. However, not everyone is sold on getting a Dyson for their home. While Dyson definitely offers a lot of useful features across its different models, Dyson vacuums are not always worth it for everyone, especially with its hefty price tag.
These days, Dyson offers cordless vacuum options that range from $399.99 to $1,049.99. However, take note that they typically only have less than half the warranty period of its corded models (at only two years). In the past, Consumer Reports has also been vocal about its disappointment in the brand, revoking its recommendation over reliability. So, if you're one of the many people on the fence about investing in a Dyson, we'll share a couple of cordless vacuum models that can hold their own against it to help you decide.
While not all of the vacuums will exceed the Dyson features in every way, they do share some key similarities, as well as a few advantages. To learn more about how the alternatives to this were chosen, you can head over to the end for more details. But if you're ready to look at other cordless vacuum options, keep reading.
Shark Detect Pro Cordless
Whether it's their hair stylers or cordless vacuums, you can't talk about Dyson alternatives without mentioning Shark. Known for making affordable products, the China-made Shark products can match up to several of Dyson's existing cordless vacuum models. One of the most popular models out there is the Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which over 9,600 people have given about 4.3 stars on Amazon.
With prices starting at $349.99, it has a crevice tool, anti-allergen dusting brush, and multi-tool options for pet hair. In addition, you can use it for up to 50 minutes, which is 10 minutes more than the pricier Dyson V7 Advanced that is retailing for fifty dollars more. Take note, although the Dyson V7 Advanced is a little bit lighter by a pound and a half, it does have a larger bin at 0.14 gallons, compared to the Shark's 0.085 gallons. Plus, if you're particular about improving air quality in your home, it also has Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technology and HEPA filtration too. Lastly, it has a more than reasonable 5-year limited warranty that is more than double that of Dyson.
If you're looking for a budget option, Shark also has cheaper models in its arsenal, like the Shark IX141 Pet cordless stick vacuum. Listed for only $259.99, it has an average of 4.3 stars from over 12,700 reviewers on Amazon. Although it can only keep going for up to 40 minutes, it also shares the same 0.085-gallon capacity as the more expensive model.
Hoover ONEPWR Evolve
If you want more bang for your buck, the Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner could be a better choice for you. On Amazon, over six thousand people have given it around four stars, which isn't so bad considering its $209.99 regular price tag. Half the price of several popular Dyson counterparts, such as the Dyson V8 ($469.99) and the Dyson Digital Slim ($499.99), the ONEPWR Evolve Pet holds its own in different ways.
On the official website, Dyson Digital Slim clocks in at an average of 4.7 stars from over five thousand reviewers. With their 4.4 lbs and 5.58 lbs weight, the Digital Slim and V8, respectively, are pretty hard to beat in terms of being lightweight. In the past, we've even given this particular cordless vacuum's battery a shoutout for being pretty innovative for its time. But while the Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet weighs over double the Digital Slim at 8.2 lbs, it does win in terms of bin size at 0.26 gallons (double the Digital Slim's 0.1 gallon bin). In terms of run time, it's only marginally shorter at 35 minutes, which is five less than the Digital Slim.
Additionally, this Hoover cordless vacuum is covered with a three-year warranty for workmanship, which is a year more than the Dyson models. Lastly, similar to the Shark IX141, we've also mentioned the Hoover ONEPWR as one of the best cordless vacuums under $200 that are currently available in the market.
Bissell CleanView XR
Over 100,000 people have given the Bissell CleanView XR around 4.3 stars on Amazon, which makes it quite a popular cordless vacuum in its own right. As of 2023, Bissel, as a brand, ranks pretty solid in the middle of our vacuum manufacturer rankings. Despite not having a lot of the unique features of other cordless vacuum models, Bissell does have a leg up primarily due to its price.
Significantly cheaper than the most affordable Dyson model at $199 and weighing only 5.9 lbs, the Bissell CleanView XR can hold about 0.08 gallons and run for about 35 minutes. Although if you're a fur parent, the slightly more expensive Bissell CleanView XR Pet version priced at $225.48, designed specifically to tackle pet fur, might be the better option. Not only can it last up to five minutes more than its standard counterpart, but it also includes a deep-cleaning fur brush. Plus, a percentage of each purchase goes to the Bissell Pet Foundation.
Lastly, Bissell is a great option if you're into supporting American brands. While it no longer manufactures its vacuums in the United States, the brand does originate from a family-owned business based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which has already been around for nearly a century and a half.
Tineco Floor ONE S3
While it only started producing cordless stick vacuums a little over a decade ago, Tineco has proven that some of its products can rival even the Dyson empire, such as its innovative Floor ONE S3. Launched in 2020, the Floor ONE was a groundbreaking, cordless, wet-dry vacuum that snagged a RedDot design award in the same year. Available in three styles, more than 30,000 users have given the S3 a thumbs up with an average of 4.2 stars on Amazon.
Apart from the unit itself, which has clean and dirty water compartments, it also includes the brush roller, HEPA filter, charging base, cleaning tool, and cleaning solution out of the box. It's also nice that it comes with a screen that shows the cleaning status, lets you change the suction power, adjust maintenance alerts, and even gives you an idea of how much battery you have left.
At $399.99, the Tineco Floor ONE S3 is less than half the price of a similar Dyson cordless wet-dry vacuum model, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine, which starts at an eye-watering $949. That said, the Dyson Submarine does come with a slew of heads, like the wet roller head, Motobar cleaner head, combination tool, hair screw tool, Fluffy Optic cleaner head, and accessories like a docking station and drip tray. Not to mention, the Dyson Submarine can run up to an hour without switching batteries, unlike the Floor ONE S3, which Tineco shares can only last up to 35 minutes.
Shark Vertex Pro
When it comes to heavy-duty cleaning, Dyson's Gen5outsize Absolute with the massive 0.5-gallon bin seems to fit the bill. Aside from a pretty intense 250w suction power, this Outsize variant can run for 140 minutes under the right circumstances with two interchangeable battery packs. On Dyson's official website, almost 7,300 buyers have given this large-capacity model a pretty good 4.4 average rating. And if you own an iPhone 12 or later, you can even access its augmented reality features via its MyDyson app, as long as you're willing to spend a little extra on its $19.99 CleanTrace phone clamp accessory. The only problem? The $1,049.99 price tag.
If you're looking for a similar power range and bin capacity, the Shark Vertex Pro might be your next bet. Similar to the Dyson, the Shark Cordless Vertex Pro doesn't need any bags. Although it has a slightly shorter run time, the Shark Vertex Pro can still clock up to 120 minutes. Similar to its Dyson counterpart, you can also swap out the battery, which means you can go longer without being forced to break your cleaning momentum. In addition, the 1 quart bin capacity is also pretty size-able, and more than enough for many homes. Similar to the other options on this list, it also has the useful MultiFLEX technology. With an average rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon, more than 6,000 people think the $499.99 price tag is worth it.
Samsung Jet 60 Pet
If you're a city rat who needs a cordless vacuum for your small apartment, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim may be your preferred model. Despite being the lightest Dyson cordless vacuum in the market so far, it has quite a long run time that can reach up to an hour per full battery charge. With a $649.99 price tag, it has the patented the Fluffy Optic cleaner head and de-tangling Motorbar, while still maintaining a light 5.22 lbs frame and 0.09-gallon compartment. So far, almost 13,000 people have cast their votes and agree that this little Dyson is more than enough for their needs, giving it a stellar 4.7 stars on average on the official Dyson website.
Alternatively, if you don't mind carrying an extra 500 grams (the equivalent of two medium-sized apples), the Samsung Jet 60 is a little over half the price at $329.99. With its standard battery, the lightweight Samsung cordless vacuum can reach up to 40 minutes on one charge, but you can also swap out the battery to double your cleaning time. In total, this means you can get up to 80 minutes of cleaning. Compared to the Dyson model, the Samsung Jet 60 has more than double the fully washable dust bin size at 0.21 gallons. Plus, it also has the Jet Cyclone technology that helps keep it working longer without clogging. Because of this, it's unsurprising that a hundred Amazon users have given it 4.1 stars on average.
How these cordless vacuums made it to the list
To narrow down the items on this list, we've listed down some common important characteristics of different Dyson models, such as being lightweight, fit for heavy-duty, or having a built-in mop feature. Next, we first looked at cordless vacuum models with generally positive reviews that can meet the same needs. Then, we compared features with similar Dyson vacuums so you can compare how they measure up in terms of things like battery life, bin size, and weight. Plus, we also took into consideration warranty coverage and avoided models with a history of known critical safety issues and recall notices in the past.
Apart from these, we also considered the specific needs of buyers, like pet owners with furry pets who have a strong vacuum that can tackle fur or people who may have specific storage requirements. That said, if you're particular about keeping your home free of random animal fur, you can check out our recommendations for vacuum models for pet owners, too. And, of course, if you want to augment your handheld vacuum with a truly hands-off option, you can get a robot floor vacuum for those lazy days in between.