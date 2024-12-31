6 Alternatives To Cordless Dyson Vacuums That Are Just As Good (According To Users)

Through the years, Dyson has made a name for itself as a leader in the global vacuum cleaner market. With its iconic, sleek designs, the British company has committed to its somewhat premium and aspirational branding. That said, it's not all marketing, as it also has a strong history of innovation, like producing the first bagless vacuum cleaner. However, not everyone is sold on getting a Dyson for their home. While Dyson definitely offers a lot of useful features across its different models, Dyson vacuums are not always worth it for everyone, especially with its hefty price tag.

Advertisement

These days, Dyson offers cordless vacuum options that range from $399.99 to $1,049.99. However, take note that they typically only have less than half the warranty period of its corded models (at only two years). In the past, Consumer Reports has also been vocal about its disappointment in the brand, revoking its recommendation over reliability. So, if you're one of the many people on the fence about investing in a Dyson, we'll share a couple of cordless vacuum models that can hold their own against it to help you decide.

While not all of the vacuums will exceed the Dyson features in every way, they do share some key similarities, as well as a few advantages. To learn more about how the alternatives to this were chosen, you can head over to the end for more details. But if you're ready to look at other cordless vacuum options, keep reading.

Advertisement