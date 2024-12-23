The Worst-Looking Xbox Consoles Ever Made

Throughout its life, the Xbox line of consoles has strived to deliver the best-looking graphics of each generation. However, the platform has always lagged behind its competition in terms of the look of the actual console. While Sony and Nintendo have manufactured some generally iconic models, Microsoft's Xboxes always look like, well, boxes. That isn't to say every iteration of the Xbox is unattractive, but some definitely got hit with the ugly stick.

When you think about bad-looking Xbox consoles, the ill-fated original Xbox One probably comes to mind since it was so bulky and plain that it resembled old Betamax players — a physical video format that lost to VCRs. However, it is far from the ugliest Xbox ever made. Most official Xboxes look passable, but once you get into special edition and giveaway territory, you start to see some truly ugly stuff. Some look bad because of seriously botched execution, while others are the victim of poor design and taste.

Here are 10 of the worst-looking consoles to ever bear the name "Xbox," ordered from most appealing (relatively speaking) to the absolute worst. Please keep in mind that this list is wholly based on my opinion and by no means objective. Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, and if you like any of the consoles in this article, you're not wrong.

