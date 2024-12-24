2 Common Symptoms Of Gelled-Up Diesel Fuel

While diesel may not be the most popular fuel source for passenger vehicles, it's still extremely common. These engines are responsible for powering more than you may realize, and diesel motors can be found in everything from large commercial trucks and freight trains to school buses, tractors, boats, farming equipment, and more. In contrast to what many people may believe, this fuel is surprisingly efficient, and, in many cases, diesel machines can outperform gasoline engines. However, not everything about diesel fuel is good. For one, it can burn pretty dirty, resulting in the need for robust emissions control systems, like the diesel exhaust fuel (DEF) systems found on virtually every modern diesel vehicle. Another downside is diesel's tendency to gel or gunk up when the weather becomes extremely cold.

Diesel fuel gels because it contains paraffin wax particles. At extremely low temperatures, those particles can begin to stick to each other and solidify. This can start happening at around 32 degrees Fahrenheit. However, it's more likely to occur when your fuel tank is less than half full or the temperatures are extremely low — usually between 10 and 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Diesel fuel gelling isn't the most common problem, due to the extreme conditions that must be met for it to occur. However, it's still dangerous for your vehicle, and if your diesel fuel does begin to gel, your engine will likely display a couple of unpleasant symptoms. Fortunately, as a former professional auto mechanic who spent years working on both gas and diesel vehicles in the frigid Utah winters, I'll break it down for you. We'll cover everything from hard starts to performance drops, and we'll even explain what to do if your diesel fuel gels up.

