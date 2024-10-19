How To Prevent Diesel Fuel From Gelling (And Why It Happens)

Diesel engines power more than you may realize. While diesel was once considered a useless byproduct of the crude oil refinery process, it's now responsible for powering everything from freight trains, buses, and trucks to military equipment, farming machinery, boat engines, and more. But while diesel fuel can provide surprisingly efficient power, it also comes with at least one downside: the potential to gel. It's a sticky problem — literally — and it can cause some annoying issues, including the inability to start your vehicle in the morning.

Diesel fuel can technically gel at around 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but that's pretty rare. Usually, diesel fuel starts gelling when exposed to temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees Fahrenheit for extended stretches of time. That means that, fortunately, diesel gelling tends to only be a problem for people living in extremely cold areas, like very far north or in the mountains. However, because long-haul truckers frequently travel through these areas, diesel fuel gelling can be a real threat.

Luckily, it's also pretty easy to prevent diesel fuel from gelling. One of the best ways to avoid the problem is to keep your fuel tank at least halfway full overnight or whenever your engine will be turned off for long periods. Parking indoors whenever possible, using a block heater, and buying special fuel can also help keep the issue at bay. If you're interested in a deeper dive into the ways to prevent diesel fuel gelling, some of its symptoms, and why it happens in the first place, stick around. As a former professional mechanic and lifelong gearhead, I'll cover it all.

