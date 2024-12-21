Why Do Jeeps Have 7 Slots In The Grille? The History Behind The Signature Feature

The Jeep started off as a drab olive-green utility vehicle that drove troops into battle during World War II, but today it's as red, white, and blue as the flag of the United States. The stories that swirl around nearly every Jeep component are as mythical as the tales of Daniel Boone and Davy Crocket. From the Jeep name that may or may not stand for something to do with Popeye the Sailor Man to rules for a fun little game involving Jeeps and ducks and first-of-their-kind Easter eggs added to Jeeps, everything about this 4x4 makes it as genuinely American as the 4th of July and apple pie (sorry, Chevy). In fact, the Jeep might very well be the most American vehicle this country has ever produced.

You know you've created something legendary when others start ripping off your ideas. It's now an iconic brand of its own, but Toyota originally called its utility 4x4 LandCruiser a "Jeep." Imitation is, after all, the sincerest form of flattery. Right?

And let's not forget the famous seven-slotted front grille. What, you thought there wouldn't be a tale regarding the most aesthetically iconic emblem of the rough-and-tumble 4x4? So let's jump back in time to the very beginning of this four-wheeled wonder.