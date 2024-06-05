5 Rules Every Jeep Owner Needs To Know About 'Ducking'

Have you ever been having a particularly rough day, and when it's over you want nothing more than to hop in your car, go home, and collapse on the couch? It's in times like these when we could all use a random act of kindness — nothing monumental, just a nice little moment where someone says something nice to you or encourages you while you're down. If you're looking to spread some good moods around yourself, there is a fun and creative way you can do it: Jeep ducking.

Originally conceived back in 2020 by Ontario, Canada resident Allison Parliament, Jeep ducking is the practice of placing small rubber or plastic ducks on the surface of a Jeep-branded vehicle, often with a pleasant message written on them. It's small-scale, unobtrusive, encourages community collaboration, and helps to improve the days of Jeep drivers everywhere. In other words, it's the perfect way to inject some good vibes into what may otherwise be a lousy day. Before you go and buy a bag of ducks to leave everywhere and anywhere, there are a handful of community-curated rules you should be aware of, both to maximize the impact of your ducks and ensure they don't have the opposite of their intended effect.