3 Of The Best Ducks For Jeep 'Ducking'

Of all the trends to take 2024 by storm, one of the strangest has to be Jeep "ducking" or "Duck Duck Jeep." The simple and seemingly random act first gained attention after Ontario native Allison Parliament decided to place a small rubber duck and a note saying "Nice Jeep — Have a Great Day!" on the hood of a stranger's car. What started as a lighthearted way to cheer herself up after a rough day quickly developed into a global trend.

Now, rubber ducks are a common sight on Jeep Wranglers and similar vehicles, and many owners display their collections proudly on the dash in what's known as a "duck pond." The rules for Duck Duck Jeep are simple: Place the duck in plain sight where the owner will notice it immediately. Leave a note or don't, but whatever you do, be kind! At its core, Jeep ducking is about spreading love and positivity, while showing appreciation for super cool off-road vehicles.

If you're interested in getting involved with the trend, don't worry — it couldn't be more simple. All you have to do is grab a few cheap rubber ducks, write something or don't, and then leave them on any Jeep you see. We searched the web and found a few great options for prospective Jeep duckers. We chose items with excellent reviews and affordable prices, but we'll cover our selection methodology later. For now, here are three of the best ducks for Jeep ducking.