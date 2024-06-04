3 Of The Best Ducks For Jeep 'Ducking'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Of all the trends to take 2024 by storm, one of the strangest has to be Jeep "ducking" or "Duck Duck Jeep." The simple and seemingly random act first gained attention after Ontario native Allison Parliament decided to place a small rubber duck and a note saying "Nice Jeep — Have a Great Day!" on the hood of a stranger's car. What started as a lighthearted way to cheer herself up after a rough day quickly developed into a global trend.
Now, rubber ducks are a common sight on Jeep Wranglers and similar vehicles, and many owners display their collections proudly on the dash in what's known as a "duck pond." The rules for Duck Duck Jeep are simple: Place the duck in plain sight where the owner will notice it immediately. Leave a note or don't, but whatever you do, be kind! At its core, Jeep ducking is about spreading love and positivity, while showing appreciation for super cool off-road vehicles.
If you're interested in getting involved with the trend, don't worry — it couldn't be more simple. All you have to do is grab a few cheap rubber ducks, write something or don't, and then leave them on any Jeep you see. We searched the web and found a few great options for prospective Jeep duckers. We chose items with excellent reviews and affordable prices, but we'll cover our selection methodology later. For now, here are three of the best ducks for Jeep ducking.
Animal-themed rubber ducks
One of the best parts of Jeep ducking is that it allows you to insert your own personality into the game. Rubber ducks come in a virtually unlimited number of shapes, sizes, designs, and colors. You can stick a basic yellow rubber duck on a Jeep, or you can find the craziest, most outlandish duck to brighten a random stranger's day.
The Cherisply 36 Piece Rubber Duck Set available from Amazon could be a great pack for anyone interested in getting into the Jeep ducking trend. The pack is animal-themed and features 36 rubber ducks, each with a different animal's color scheme and accessories. From giraffes and tigers to penguins, monkeys, and dinosaurs, this set has everything animal-loving duckers need to get started. The ducks measure 2.16-inches tall and are made of non-toxic rubber. The set costs $17.99 at the time of this writing and boasts 4.8 out of 5 stars based on nearly 300 customer reviews.
Holiday duckies
Another great way to get into the Jeep ducking trend is to make it a holiday event. You can go around ducking random Jeeps as a fun family activity while the kids are out of school, or you can fly solo with a basket of holiday-themed duckies in tow. While personalizing basic yellow ducks is always an option, especially for creative types, it's not the only way to add some holiday flair to your ducking hobby.
The 4E Holiday Rubber Duck 42 Pack from Amazon could be an excellent kit for festive duckers. The pack includes 42 rubber ducks with various holiday color schemes and accessories. Some of the holidays featured include Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, St. Patrick's Day, Valentine's Day, and more. There are six ducks for each of the covered holidays and they stand approximately 2.5 inches tall. The 4E holiday pack cost $23.99 at the time this was written and was rated 4.4 out of 5 stars based on numerous Amazon customer reviews.
Rubber ducks with cards
One of the coolest parts of the Duck Duck Jeep trend is that some duckers choose to leave personalized notes to brighten their targets' days. These notes may compliment the stranger's Jeep, wish them a wonderful day, or simply say something like "hello." You can write on the duck itself if you want, but some duckers have chosen to attach physical notes or cards to their duckies.
For poetic duckers and wordsmiths, the Fantasyon Funny Ducked Card and Duck Pack could be a great buy. The kit includes everything you need to start ducking and leaving notes in style, including 50 "you've been ducked" cards, 50 rubber bands for attaching the cards to a Jeep or duck, and 50 randomly themed rubber ducks. You can use this kit as it is, or flip the cards over and write your own personal message. The ducks feature every type of design from monsters to athletes and ninjas. The entire pack cost $26.99 at the time of this writing and features 4.6 out of 5 stars based on various customer reviews.
Why did we choose these ducks?
We chose these rubber ducks based on a few criteria: price, user reviews, and appearance. First, we wanted to showcase a few different rubber duck packs that come with affordable price tags. Each of the products covered here costs less than $30 and includes a minimum of 36 ducks, making the price of each duckie less than $1. We also considered user reviews and only chose items with at least 4.4 out of 5 stars. Finally, we searched for a few different duck styles. We wanted to showcase ducks that appeal to various tastes and interests, and we chose to highlight those that feature multiple different designs and themes.
All of that said, Jeep ducking is personal. If you plan to get involved in the trend yourself, take some time to explore your interests and discover how to best insert your personality into the Duck Duck Jeep experience. As always, remember to follow a few basic tips to keep your money safe while shopping on Amazon. Then, get out there and start ducking!