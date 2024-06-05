Don't Want People Putting Ducks On Your Jeep? Here's What To Do

With its rough-and-tumble style and removable doors and roof, the legendary Jeep Wrangler lineup has long been a symbol of fun-loving freedom for the 4x4 set. If you count yourself among the millions of Jeep drivers in the world, you likely know one of the pros of ownership is the existence of the Wrangler sub culture, which includes everything from secret Jeep-to-Jeep waves to the fine art of "ducking."

As it stands, the ins and outs of the infamous Jeep Wave might seem intimidating for some. However, the waves and the etiquette behind them are relatively easy enough to learn. Perhaps more importantly, it's entirely up to each owner whether they want to participate in waving. The same cannot be said for ducking, which is what Jeep owners call it when a complete stranger strolls up to their Wrangler in a parking lot and leaves a rubber ducky somewhere on the vehicle.

There are Jeep owners who love ducking so much they proudly display their ducks on their dashboard, and there are entire online forums devoted to the joys ducking. Other Jeep owners are less enthusiastic about finding new ducks on their Jeep, which can be extra frustrating because, well, there really isn't a way to stop fellow Wrangler-lovers from ducking their vehicle. Thankfully, if you are in the group who'd rather toss a duck to the wind than display it on your dash, leaving a simple display on your Jeep might help.