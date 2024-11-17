What Year Did Jeep Start Adding Easter Eggs To Its Vehicles?

Whether you're a kid scouring the yard for those brightly colored treats left by a Bunny or an adult keenly looking for well-hidden gems in your favorite entertainment medium (films, television, video games, software, even our phones and our automobiles), there's no denying that hunting for Easter eggs is just good old fashioned fun. From inside jokes to hidden references using a classical character or logo that only the die-hardest of fans might notice, clandestinely hidden baubles are there for us to find like Indiana Jones looking for his latest treasure.

Some of today's cars have Easter eggs too. Automakers allow those who design their wheeled works of art to add a little something extra in the form of cartoon characters, stylized emblems, or some other secret nod that usually incorporates the company's past somewhere on the car (interior and exterior are fair game). You shouldn't be surprised that this isn't just an act of altruism. All these Easter eggs are registered and trademarked, which in the end allows the company to sell OEM replacement parts complete with all those neat nods.

The first recognized "automotive Easter egg" is not the "cheat code" sequence of buttons pushed in the right way found in the software running BMW M3's sequential manual gearbox, as Popular Science asserted back in 2002. That distinction actually belongs to Jeep, and it popped into existence a half dozen years before BMW's supposed Easter egg.

