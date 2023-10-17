How To Find The Android 14 Hidden Easter Egg Game

After months of beta-testing, Google has finally properly begun rolling out the stable build of Android 14 on compatible Pixel phones. In the coming weeks, Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, and Xiaomi phones will get the latest Android OS version. Though Android 14 doesn't have the biggest functional upgrades, it has some cool new features, including better battery life and the ability to generate AI wallpapers.

Like when the Android 13 upgrade came out, there's also a new hidden Easter egg game. This is just a cool little treat from the developers to those who play around with the OS settings. It's not a big new hidden feature, but a nod to users for being clever.

No, this is not the return of the cat emojis, but instead, a fun little space game to reflect the theme of the new OS upgrade. Here's how to find the Android 14 Easter egg.