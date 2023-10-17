How To Find The Android 14 Hidden Easter Egg Game
After months of beta-testing, Google has finally properly begun rolling out the stable build of Android 14 on compatible Pixel phones. In the coming weeks, Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, and Xiaomi phones will get the latest Android OS version. Though Android 14 doesn't have the biggest functional upgrades, it has some cool new features, including better battery life and the ability to generate AI wallpapers.
Like when the Android 13 upgrade came out, there's also a new hidden Easter egg game. This is just a cool little treat from the developers to those who play around with the OS settings. It's not a big new hidden feature, but a nod to users for being clever.
No, this is not the return of the cat emojis, but instead, a fun little space game to reflect the theme of the new OS upgrade. Here's how to find the Android 14 Easter egg.
Yay space!
To find the Android 14 Easter egg, you first have to:
Open Android Settings.
Scroll down and tap About Phone.
Scroll down, and under Android Version, tap the number (which should be 14) quickly and repeatedly.
After a few seconds, the screen will go black, with stars floating in the background and a big Android 14 in the foreground.
Long-press the Android 14 logo.
Then, the screen, the logo, and the phone should vibrate as you hold it until it launches the game.
The game involves you controlling a tiny ship as it floats through space. You can explore stars, planets, and more. On the bottom left part of the screen, you should see the status of the ship's thrusters, your coordinates, and your velocity. You can move by holding down the ship and moving your finger around the screen. There's no end to the game; you can simply explore any star in your vicinity and even crash into them.