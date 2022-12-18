Here's How To Find The Android 13 Hidden Easter Egg

Most people who have used a computer in the last 20 years know that the Internet belongs to cats. Long before Fortnite, when "meme" was an obscure sociological concept for niche academics to muse over (ask Science Friday), the web ran on silly jokes and cat pictures, as New Media Genres demonstrates. The New York Times confirms what digital humanity has always known: In the end, the Internet is for cats.

Never a company to languish behind the curve, Google has always flaunted its fondness for digital felines. One of the first tasks performed successfully by Google's in-house artificial brain was pillaging the Internet for cat videos (via Wired). The company celebrated Halloween 2016 with a full-scale Magic Cat Academy. Per the Times, Google employees have even gotten in hot water with conservationists for feeding cats to the detriment of the local owls.

In good news for cat lovers the world over (and bad news for owners of iPhones) Google has coded its love of cats into the Android 13 upgrade. Here's how to check out the Easter egg for yourself.