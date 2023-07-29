5 Of Dodge's Best Easter Eggs And Where To Find Them

In recent years, Easter eggs — hidden messages primarily found in games and movies — have moved beyond media and into the automotive universe. Automakers like GM, Volkswagen, and Tesla have all jumped on the Easter egg bandwagon.

But probably no other automaker embraces them as much as Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, among others. In fact, it could be argued that Jeep, then under parent company Chrysler, started the Easter egg craze back in 1997 with a simple air vent shaped like a radiator grill on its Wrangler. The rest, as they say, is history.

In comments made to Dodge Garage, Dodge designer Mark Trostle said, "It's about attention to detail, thoughtfulness. Putting those things in the car's design makes it that much more special as customers and owners." So while these fun, whimsical touches might not make a vehicle perform or drive any differently, they certainly add volumes to its personality and are often a nod to its heritage.