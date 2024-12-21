Why iPhone Autocorrects 'Omw' To On My Way, And How To Fix It

Very early users of the iPhone may remember how aggressive the smartphone's Autocorrect feature used to be, replacing names and words in foreign languages to a similar English word in a seemingly random way. Typing out expletives also used to be an issue, until the release of iOS 17, which included updates that eased up on text message censorship.

To give iPhone texters the ability to get around Autocorrect's finicky programming a lot quicker, Apple released the Text Replacement feature as part of the iMessage app, which was first introduced in 2011 as part of the iOS 5 update. You have the option of adding acronyms or abbreviations to your iPhone's dictionary so that when you type them into a text message, they are automatically substituted with the word or phrase that they pertain to. Setting up your own custom shorthand apparently prioritizes your intended meaning, rather than having the things you type be automatically corrected using the iPhone's often incorrect suggestions.

Since the iMessage app was fairly new at the time and its accompanying features weren't exactly making headlines yet, Apple apparently drew attention to Text Replacement as an option by expanding by default one commonly abbreviated text messaging phrase: "omw" automatically changes to, "On my way!" A clue suggesting this to be the case can be seen on Apple's iPhone User Guide for the Text Replacement feature, where the response is used as an example. As a result, any time someone typed "omw" on an iPhone and other Apple gadgets, "On my way!" appeared instead.

