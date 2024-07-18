How To Add And Delete Words In Your iPhone Dictionary

The fascinating thing about languages is that they're constantly changing, meaning they're not dead. With time, languages survive because the meaning behind words evolves, and new words are created every day. Due to globalization, words also gain new meanings within cultural exchanges. Through the years, the internet has broken many barriers to interactions that would have never been possible without channels like online publishing or social media. However, it can be annoying when technology lags behind your vocabulary needs, especially those devices you use daily, like the iPhone.

In the past, Apple has introduced features designed to aid communication between people who speak different or multiple languages, such as the built-in translator and multilingual keyboard function, which is available for 31 languages/regions. However, there is still a long way to go before the iPhone can truly be inclusive for multilingual language speakers, especially since many features are still not available for languages spoken by smaller populations.

For example, even the iPhone's text suggestion algorithm can struggle to find the appropriate word all of the time. When you have an expansive vocabulary as a multilingual speaker or polyglot, even the most advanced keyboard or dictionary may be unable to keep up with the pop culture trends or words used for inside jokes in your local community. Thankfully, among the many ways to manage autocorrect on iPhone, you can add words to your iPhone dictionary using the Text Replacement feature.