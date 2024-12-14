7 Affordable Alternatives To The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has good hardware but a suitably high price. Thankfully, plenty of affordable alternatives provide the same core features while being light on the wallet. Getting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7's features in another watch is hard, but many smartwatches come close.

Samsung's Watch 7 has a stunning Super AMOLED 1.5-inch display that hits 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The circular design combined with the deep blacks of the AMOLED screen adds to its sleekness. The watch has 32GB of storage space, enough to install plenty of third-party apps. The 425 mAh battery lasts around 24 hours on a single charge. It's a good mix of capable hardware and Samsung's One UI 6 software (based on Wear OS 5), making the Galaxy Watch 7 one of the best smartwatches.

Top-end smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or Apple Watch offer exclusive smart features like AI-powered message replies and sleep apnea tracking. While extra features are nice, it's important to note which ones the consumer needs. A swimmer needs a reliable waterproof smartwatch. Similarly, a runner might need reliable GPS and footstep tracking. Nailing down what you need in a smartwatch is the first step in getting one that'll care for your requirements while being affordable.

