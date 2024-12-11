7 Google Contacts Features Every User Should Know

While the name might suggest it's just a simple address book, Google Contacts is much more than that. Available on both the web and on Android smartphones, it's packed with features to help you keep your contact list clean, organized, and informative. If you're someone who likes to keep track of birthdays, manage contacts across teams, or even hide contacts that aren't regularly used, Google Contacts has you covered.

In fact, this tool packs plenty of features that most users aren't even aware of. There's even something for Apple users too — while there isn't a Google Contacts app for iOS, all these features can be configured on the web, which will then transition to the Contacts app on your iPhone. With that in mind, we'll focus on the browser version of Google Contacts and include directions for Android whenever possible.

Here are some hidden gems within Google Contacts that can simplify contact management and make finding important details effortless.