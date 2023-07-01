How To Hide Apps On Your Android Phone

These days, it's easy to find an app for essentially anything, whether that's for locating your parked car or hunting for ghosts in your neighborhood haunted mansion. But while it's fun to fill your phone with all sorts of weird and useful apps, it can get pretty annoying to see your app drawer filled with loads of stuff you don't use as often. Then again, you don't want to uninstall them as it's a hassle to download them again when you do need them.

So what can you do? Hide your unused apps instead. This way, they won't clutter your home screen but can still be accessible anytime. Unfortunately, if you're on an Android device, there's no official option to hide apps from your home screen just yet (Samsung does come with its own hide app feature, though). There are, however, a few workarounds you can try. We'll walk you through three of the best methods to hide apps on Android.