You Can Add Your Google-Backed Contacts To An iPhone: Here's How

A core part of moving phones is taking your contacts with you. Before Google was backing up contacts, the only contacts to follow you to a new phone were whatever you could store on your SIM. Today, a good number of phone users now use Google, since it allows you to save more than just a name and number; you can save contact photos, email addresses, and other important information.

iPhone newbies may have thought there was no way to add these contacts to your iPhone, but Apple has made it possible. In fact, this method is one of the popular ways to transfer contacts from Android to iPhone.

The feature, of course, is stowed away in Settings. You must remember your Google password and possibly confirm it's you that's signing in via two-factor authentication. Once you have all of that locked in, you're pretty much ready to go. In the same way you may have other accounts logged in on your iPhone, this process adds Google to the bunch, and it can even help you automatically sign your Google account into Google services while browsing or using apps.