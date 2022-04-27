How To Delete Multiple Contacts On iPhone At Once

iPhone contacts tend to build up over time and you'll likely reach the point where there are several or more entries for people you don't talk to anymore. Every so often, it's a good idea to clean up your contacts list so that it's easier to navigate and find the people who are important to you. Unfortunately, it's not possible to delete all of your iPhone contacts at once directly in the Contacts app.

You have to go through and manually delete each contact entry if you want to remove them directly on the smartphone, which can take quite a while if you have a lot of old contacts you don't need anymore. However, there is a workaround to this problem that involves using your iCloud account. When you add a contact on your iPhone, it is automatically added to your iCloud account, as well. This means you can enter iCloud through a web browser and bulk delete entries. The process is simple, as we've explained below.