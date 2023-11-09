CSV Files Explained: What They Are (And How To Open Them)

If you often use a computer for work, you've probably encountered some .csv files as part of your daily grind. On the surface, they may seem like a strange alternative to the far more well-known .xlsx format, but there's a good reason why CSV files are chosen instead of the standard Microsoft Excel — they are, in some ways, far more versatile. What are they, how do they work, and more importantly, how do you open them?

The CSV file is the digital equivalent of a no-frills, old-school filing cabinet, where everything is nicely organized and easy to navigate, regardless of how you approach it. It's universal, can be opened by many different tools, and, most of all, it's simple to interpret.

Excel files have nothing to worry about, though, because CSVs can't replace them, and they're not even trying to do that. Check out our in-depth guide to CSV files below to know what to do the next time you encounter one.