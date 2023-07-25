How To Alphabetize Data In Microsoft Excel

Often, in the course of putting together a lengthy set of data in Microsoft Excel, users will want to rearrange their cells or add a new one to an established row (in addition to making graphs, which Excel can also do). The latter is as easy as right-clicking on a particular cell and selecting Insert. In that menu, users can choose to insert a row or column or move the cells right or down relative to their position. One of the most common ways of organizing all the information in a spreadsheet is arranging it alphabetically — thankfully, there are convenient ways of doing this too.

If you're entering data from another source into Excel, the original data may be far from alphabetized. Isolating each piece of data and then inserting it into Excel in alphabetical order can make the task take many times as long. Fortunately, there's a handy feature that helps you avoid this headache. At its most basic, the alphabetizing feature in Excel can be used by doing the following:

Click the title of the column you want to alphabetize to select its whole contents at once. Select Sort & Filter from the Home menu or Sort from the Data menu. Choose either Sort A to Z or Sort Z to A, and confirm.

With that, your whole spreadsheet can be neatly organized in just a few clicks. There's some further nuance to the process of alphabetizing your data in this way, however.