How To Enable Macros In Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel is full of little tricks and features that are designed to make it easier for you to set up and manage your spreadsheets. Though unlike formulas — which can be used to automatically sort, categorize, do the math for you, and even be written by ChatGPT — macros don't compile data. Well, not unless you tell them to.

Excel macros are more like pre-programmed actions you can set up and customize that will let you turn a multi-step process into a single action. Think of something along the lines of adding a contact in your phone, or using auto-fill when entering info on a website. Once the initial setup is done, the process will be much faster in the future.

The catch is you have to record every step you want to add to the macro first and possibly make adjustments once you're done. You'll also need to turn on Excel's Developer tab in order to access the option in the first place. But once you're finished, you'll be able to run your custom macros from the Developer tab or via shortcut keys (if you set them up).