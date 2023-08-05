How To Unhide All Rows And Columns In Microsoft Excel Or Google Sheets

There are several tricks you can use to organize or otherwise clean up your spreadsheets across multiple apps, from automated calculations to setting up filters. In fact, it's often necessary (or at least highly recommended) to make use of these features as a spreadsheet gets more complex.

The larger a spreadsheet gets, the more likely you'll want to start hiding rows or columns of less vital (but still necessary) data so that you can visually parse information more quickly. Or maybe you've been given a spreadsheet that uses hidden rows or columns. Either way, when you do want to see what's in those hidden sections (or print the spreadsheet out with all of the data present) you're going to want to make them visible again.

It's a very simple process whether you're using Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets, however the necessary steps are just a little different for each. Regardless, it should only take you a minute — maybe less — to adjust.