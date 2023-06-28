How To Transfer Data From LastPass To A Different Password Manager

When it comes to using an app to keep track of all your online login credentials, you may come across the occasional data breach. Developers behind the scenes are usually quick to address the problem, making sure exposure is contained, an attempt to recover and secure lost data is made, and security is fortified. It happens to a lot of password managers, including LastPass, which is arguably one of the more popular options out there to date.

If you are an advanced user who utilizes a password manager to manage logins to highly sensitive accounts — like those relating to your work or business — you may require an app that is more trustworthy and has considerably lower encounters with such privacy attacks.

Unfortunately, the price to pay for being at the forefront of password manager apps is that you are more prone to being in the crosshairs of cyberattackers. LastPass, in particular, has had to deal with several security incidents and hasn't exactly been promptly forthcoming with the vulnerabilities it's dealt with, which may be a cause of worry for some users. If you are one of them, you may want to consider finding an alternative password management app to use instead.