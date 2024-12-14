8 Of The Fastest Production Cars Built During The Brass Era

Covering the earliest years of the automobile from roughly 1895 to 1915, the Brass Era was a time of discovery and innovation when nobody had a blueprint for what a car should or could be. Nobody knew the limits of technology and engineering and even the understanding of the physics of automobile travel remained primitive. Yet, through trial and error matched with the sheer force of will, an agglomeration of people on multiple continents forced ideas from their minds to mold rubber and steel in the quest for speed.

The Brass Era is named for the copious amounts of brass fitted to the cars as gas headlamps, handles, switches, horns, radiator caps, and just about any other surface that would benefit from a gleaming brass hue. Practical nickel plating came along in 1916, signaling the end of the era. The cars of this era display some of the finest craftsmanship ever to have come from the industrial revolution, and almost all cars were hand-built individually. Even though only the wealthy could afford an automobile, hundreds of companies tried to cash in on the trend, most of which failed.

Despite the limited technology, talented engineers pushed past boundaries of what was thought possible, creating increasingly powerful and fascinating machines, upping the brinkmanship with each model. While most early cars were built for practicality, some were built for performance. These Brass Era cars offered excellent power capable of extraordinary top speeds.

