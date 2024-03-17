Whatever Happened To The Baker Motor Vehicle Company?

There are numerous car companies from the early 1900s that have since gone out of business — like Duesenberg Motors Company and its iconic race cars — but when their product was electric vehicles, that tends to raise eyebrows. This was the fate of the Baker Motor Vehicle Company, which existed over 100 years ago as a pioneer in electric cars, long before anyone had heard of Tesla. While it seems like the concept of electric vehicles took multiple decades to become an approachable reality, early on they appeared as viable as internal-combustion engines, since at the time such cars were difficult to operate and came with countless operational issues.

Engineer Walter C. Baker founded the American Ball Bearing Company in 1895, and after seeing the advantages at the time in electric car technology, set off to make electric vehicles and created the Baker Motor Vehicle Company with some in-laws in 1899 in Cleveland, Ohio. Their first model, the Baker Imperial Runabout, debuted at the Automobile Club of America's First Annual Automobile Show in New York City as a two-seater with 3-4 hp and the now humble speeds of 6 mph or 12 mph, though standard at the time.

Baker set an asking price of $850, and one customer happy to pay that was Thomas Edison, choosing it as his first vehicle and giving the burgeoning company some notoriety. But it wasn't a random selection from a catalog or anything, as Edison helped contribute to the battery technology used in the vehicle.