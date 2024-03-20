Whatever Happened To Apperson Brothers Automobile Company?

While other models were offered, the Jack Rabbit was the face of the Apperson Brothers Automobile Company well into the 1910s. Both of the Apperson brothers were all-in on the racing craze, going so far as to enter their latest Jack Rabbit into the very first Indianapolis 500 race in 1911. Both brothers were in the pit with the crew during the race, helping out when the competing Jack Rabbit pulled in for maintenance. While they were working, another car slid off the track and careened into the Jack Rabbit in the pit, causing one of the event's first severe crash-ups. Several pit workers were injured, but luckily, there were no fatalities. Even so, the brush with death was too intense for the Apperson brothers, who ended the company's racing pursuits immediately afterward.

Without the push from the racing scene, the Apperson sports cars began to fall behind the pack during the back half of the 1910s, with models from other companies picking up the slack. The company was already on its last legs, but with the untimely passing of Elmer Apperson in 1920, Edgar Apperson lost his passion for the automotive industry. The company went bankrupt in 1926, with Edgar quietly retiring to the woods of Wyoming.

While the company's end was sudden and unfortunate, it's still a fact that it elevated the art of sports cars significantly during its heyday, paving the way for the mighty vehicles we know and love today.