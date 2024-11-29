What Does It Mean When An iMessage Text Doesn't Say 'Delivered?'

Apple's walled garden may be unraveling following pressure from the European Union, but with features like USB-C finally coming to the iPhone, the consumers keep winning. Despite the release of RCS on iOS 18, Apple's texting platform, iMessage, retains many of its nice-to-have features exclusively for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Reasons for the popularity of iMessage include the fact that it is easy to use, completely free as long as you're connected to the internet, has end-to-end encryption, and syncs flawlessly across different Apple devices.

Besides working as advertised and connecting people across the globe, iMessage sports a healthy variety of features that are not only useful, but can be playful at times. You have the ability to create and share Memojis, send your current location, or create a Check In prompt to update your loved ones about your whereabouts. There are fancy text effects and message reactions that add to the overall experience too.

As a new user, one of the essential iMessage features you need to familiarize yourself with is understanding read receipts. If you've been using the service for a while, you'll already have gotten accustomed to the two different statuses of text messages — "Delivered" and "Read." A message that shows up as "Delivered" typically means the recipient has received but not seen it. However, if your message indicators haven't been showing up, there could be other factors at play.

