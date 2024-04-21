How To Turn Off Read Receipts On iPhone

We have come a long way since the early days of text messaging, when you had limited characters, you couldn't send emojis, or even know when the other person had opened the message.

Read receipts have changed the way we communicate, and have become one of the most useful but frustrating parts of messaging. It can be quite stressful to accidentally open a message you didn't want to, at a time you shouldn't have, and then be forced to reply since the other person already knows you saw their message. Every app has read receipts from WhatsApp to Meta's Messenger, and it is one of the most essential features every new iMessage user should know.

However, it can be a good idea to turn off read receipts in some instances, like when you simply know you can't reply quickly but don't want the other person to be anxious about it. If you want to turn off read receipts, or if you're a user affected by a bug that shows read receipts as off when they shouldn't be, here's how to make sure they're set up as you want them to be.