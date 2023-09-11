The iPhone Trick That'll Let You Set Different Ringtones For Various Contacts

If none of the iPhone's built-in ringtone and alert tone options are cutting it for you style-wise, you can purchase other ones through the Tone Store. Follow the steps below:

Launch the iTunes Store app. Tap More in the bottom navigation menu. Select Tones.

While on the Tones page, you can search for a particular song snippet if you have one in mind or look through the many featured genres and categories. To sample a ringtone, simply tap on the album art. If doing so opens a new page, tap on the song title to launch the audio snippet. Once you're satisfied with your pick, hit the stop button and tap on the price next to the song.

This should produce a New Tone menu. You can set the new sound as your iPhone's general ringtone or text tone as well as assign it to a specific contact. Before you can finalize your chosen option, however, you'll need to confirm the iTunes Store purchase by following onscreen prompts for button taps and Face ID. You'll only need to pay for every new ringtone once, and it's usually very affordable.

Once the download of your new ringtone is complete, it should start showing up in the list of available tones wherever applicable. For example, you can launch the Settings app, go to Sounds & Haptics, and assign the ringtone you just bought as your iPhone's default sound for ringtone (incoming calls), text tone (incoming texts), new voicemail, calendar alerts, and reminder alerts. You can also use it as an alarm clock sound through the Clock app.