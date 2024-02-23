6 Features Every New iMessage User Needs To Know About

Have you ever received a message and wanted to acknowledge it without typing out a response? Perhaps you'd like to let the person know you've seen their message without the pesky "Read" notification or would simply prefer replying to the message when you have some more time on your hands. Message reactions are incredibly useful in such cases. To use them, locate the message you'd like to react to and long-press it. You should now see a pop-up with six different reactions: love, like, dislike, laugh, exclamation, and a question mark. Depending on what you're reacting to, tap on a symbol of your choice.

Once you've reacted to the message, the pop-up will disappear, and an icon with your reaction will appear on the corner of the message you reacted to. If you accidentally sent the wrong reaction or reacted to the wrong message, don't worry — all you need to do to undo the reaction is repeat the steps above. Once the pop-up menu appears again, either tap on another reaction to change it or tap on the reaction you chose previously to remove it.

Apple has been trying to make iMessage stickers happen for quite a while, and with the release of iOS 17, it finally succeeded in doing so. So, if you're unable to find an appropriate reaction, which is understandable since there are only six options, you can use stickers instead. Given that you've downloaded sticker packs or created your own animated live stickers, long-press the message you'd like to react to using a sticker, tap Add Sticker, and choose a sticker.