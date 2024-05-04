Here's Why Your iPhone Might Not Be Sending Messages (And What You Can Do About It)

If you are sending personal messages on an iPhone using the Messages app, there's so much more you can do than merely typing out text responses. You can text using your handwriting, send an animated message, or even use your photos to create a custom sticker, among other things. Thanks to new messaging features included in iOS 17, you can quickly check in with friends and let them know where you are and have an easier time staying up-to-date in group chats.

However, you may encounter certain issues that prohibit your messages from going through. On an iPhone, when you send a message via the Messages app and it fails, you'll likely see a red exclamation point next to your text followed by an alert that says it was "Not Delivered." You can tap the exclamation point to try sending the message again, but this doesn't always work.

There are several reasons why your iPhone message might not be sent. For starters, you may be typing the recipient's phone number incorrectly. Sometimes a lacking or extra digit may be at fault. If you're sure you have the right information and that you've input it with no mistakes, it may be time to explore other possible messaging-related problems and fix them accordingly.