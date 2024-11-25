5 New SUVs With The Worst Towing Capacity

SUVs are a versatile group of vehicles, meant to meet all of your off-roading, adventuring, and family trip needs. SUVs often have four-wheel drive and high ground clearance for rougher terrain as well as an abundance of cargo space to ensure you have everything you need for your weekend adventure. One of the other popular uses of an SUV is towing — some SUVs can tow up to 10,000 pounds. While car brands will often tout the towing capacities of their SUVs, not every model or trim will meet your specific needs.

Advertisement

If you are choosing an SUV for its towing capabilities, you need to keep an SUV's tow rating in mind as well as the weight of whatever it is you want to bring with you, whether it's a loaded trailer or an ATV. Since it's not safe to go beyond your SUV's tow rating, you will want to find a vehicle that has the towing capabilities and other features that meet your needs.

The SUVs in this list have some of the lowest tow capacities of any SUV that came out this year — even with the towing package included. These SUVs aren't bad cars, per se, and they have many impressive and useful qualities for other uses. But if you are looking to tow something on the heavier side, these SUVs are likely not the right choice.

Advertisement