8 Things You Never Knew About James Bond's Iconic 1976 Lotus Esprit Series I

Few movie franchises have the staying power and overall longevity of James Bond. The series is based on the novels of Ian Fleming about the exploits of a covert agent of the British Secret Intelligence Service, commonly referred to as MI6 — a service of the Crown responsible for protection of British interests overseas. With the 1962 release of the first Bond film, "Dr. No," the Cold War loomed large as the agent 007 navigated both adversaries from the Soviet Union as well as the criminal organization SPECTRE and often became entangled with the American CIA.

Aiding Bond in his missions is a variety of covert tools and weapons created by Q Branch. This includes everything from an attache case with a hidden firearm camera to a seemingly ordinary watch with built-in a geiger counter. But the most notable of all of Bond's special tools is his specially-equipped automobile.

While Sean Connery famously received a modified Aston Martin DB5 in "Goldfinger," his replacement, Roger Moore, first received from Q a slick 1976 Lotus Esprit featuring the most comprehensive and now iconic modifications of all Bond cars, submarine capabilities and on-board missile launchers. That model Esprit was also the debut year of what would become Lotus' most famous car for a generation, and these details about it you may not have ever known.

